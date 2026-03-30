DeKalb police arrest 10 in illegal tire dumping crackdown

The Brief Police have arrested 10 people accused of illegal tire dumping across DeKalb County. A recent case involved more than 300 tires dumped at a church property. Investigators are seeking additional suspects and urging public tips.



Leaders in DeKalb County say they are intensifying efforts to stop illegal tire dumping, announcing multiple arrests tied to the ongoing crackdown.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said 10 people have been arrested since the launch of the county’s Digital Shield safety initiative, which was introduced by CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson to address illegal dumping in neighborhoods.

Authorities said the most recent case began after a complaint on March 23 about more than 300 tires dumped at the Temple of Faith Apostolic Church on Glenfair Road. Officials said the dumping occurred overnight between March 21 and March 22, creating both financial and environmental challenges for the church.

The following morning, officers were flagged down near Glenwood Road regarding suspicious activity involving tires. Police said they encountered Joseph Franklin, who was driving a U-Haul truck carrying about 30 used tires.

During the investigation, officers also discovered additional tires that had been dumped behind the church property. Franklin was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he faces two counts of illegal dumping. The case remains under investigation.

Joseph Franklin. Provided by DeKalb County Police Department.

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What they're saying:

Despite the arrests, police said illegal dumping continues to be an issue and warned that enforcement efforts will remain ongoing.

Investigators are also seeking four additional suspects who have outstanding warrants related to illegal dumping cases. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police or submit anonymous tips through the department’s mobile app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

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