DeKalb pastor 'overwhelmed' by massive tire dumping at church

The Brief A DeKalb County church is facing a massive illegal dumping problem after hundreds of tires were left on its property. Pastor Herman Ellison of Temple of Faith Ministries says the dumping occurred in phases over this past weekend. The church is seeking community support and accountability for those using a rental truck to dump the tires.



Leaders at a DeKalb County church say they are overwhelmed after illegal dumpers left hundreds of tires on their property just one week after a previous cleanup.

What we know:

Someone dumped hundreds of tires behind Temple of Faith Ministries off Glenwood Road over the weekend.

Pastor Herman Ellison said the church had just finished clearing 52 tires from an earlier incident when the new, much larger pile appeared.

Ellison believes the dumping is an "orchestrated" business move, noting that surveillance footage suggests the suspects used a 26-foot U-Haul rental truck to drop the tires off in phases during the night.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if DeKalb County officials will provide specific assistance to remove the growing pile of tires.

Authorities have not yet identified the individuals or the business responsible for the illegal dumping.

What they're saying:

"It’s like déjà vu all over again — only this time it’s more tires," said Pastor Herman Ellison.

He described feeling overwhelmed after a deacon discovered the new pile, stating he had to "take a breather" in his office.

Regarding the suspects, Ellison said, "No doubt, I believe it’s a business. It’s very orchestrated — to have a 26-footer, renting from U-Haul."

He added a call for accountability: "There has to be a better way of dumping tires, especially when it comes to the grounds concerning God’s house."

He also referenced scripture, saying what’s done in the dark will eventually come to light.

What you can do:

The church is asking for community support to help manage the cleanup of the hundreds of tires currently sitting on the property.

You can support their cleanup efforts by clicking here to visit their donation page.