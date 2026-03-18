DeKalb County church tire dumping: Pastor 'disheartened' by illegal mess

The Brief Pastor Herman Ellison of Temple of Faith Ministries discovered more than 50 large truck tires illegally dumped on his church’s property. The illegal dumping occurred at the Glenwood Road ministry near I-285, a high-traffic area the pastor describes as a "beacon of light." DeKalb County officials have removed nearly 40,000 illegally dumped tires recently as the CEO works to bring charges against offenders.



A DeKalb County pastor is searching for answers after someone dumped more than 50 large truck tires on the grounds of his ministry.

'Enough is enough' at Temple of Faith Ministries

What we know:

Pastor Herman Ellison of Temple of Faith Ministries arrived for service to find 52 heavy pickup truck tires scattered across the church property.

The church, located off Glenwood Road near Interstate 285, serves as a community hub for giving.

Ellison noted the tires were specifically for "heavy pickup trucks" with "6-inch lift kits" rather than standard cars or semi-trucks.

The church has since worked to have the debris removed from the property.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear exactly when the dumping took place or who is responsible for the act.

DeKalb County police have not yet identified a suspect or announced specific charges related to this incident.

DeKalb County tackles illegal dumping surge

By the numbers:

52: The number of heavy truck tires found on the church grounds.

40,000: The approximate number of illegally dumped tires DeKalb County has removed recently.

What they're saying:

"Considering we don't meet our budget like we want to pull up excited for another service, and you drive around and notice a lot of tires," Pastor Ellison said. "It's very disheartening, especially in a community where we try to be a beacon of light to."

Ellison added that the property should be treated with more care: "Enough is enough as well as the church is sacred on the inside. I believe the grounds of the church is sacred and we should be respected."

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson confirmed in a statement that the county is actively pursuing those who dump tires and has already brought charges against several individuals.

What's next:

DeKalb County is hosting a free event this weekend where residents can bring old tires for proper disposal to prevent further illegal dumping. Learn more here.