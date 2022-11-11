Waffle House cook shot to death outside restaurant was not confrontational, family says

A family said they were shocked when they received news their relative was shot to death outside a Waffle House.

Kaleel Goss' relatives describe him as quiet, kind and reserved. So, it surprised them when they learned someone killed him outside the DeKalb County restaurant on Flat Shoals Parkway where he worked.

They said the 24-year-old was leaving the restaurant, where he worked, on Wednesday. He co-workers allegedly let him in the restaurant, making people outside angry that they could only order from the window.

"They wouldn't let them in because they were closed, buy they opened the door for Kaleel because he was the cook. They pushed the other two guys out," Kemiah Scott, the victim's cousin, said.

Family said Goss wasn't even working that day, he just wanted something to eat after finishing classes at EMT school that day.

Kaleel Goss, an Atlanta resident working as a Waffle House cook when he was shot and killed in DeKalb County. (Provided by family)

Goss, who graduated from King High in 2017, was leaving when angry men standing outside opened fire and killed him. A witness described the shooting as "relentless." Goss' family said he was unarmed.

Family says there's video of at least part of the attack.

A spokesperson for Waffle House says the suspect are known customers. DeKalb police are actively working this homicide. They say the two shooters are still on the run.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.