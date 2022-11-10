Expand / Collapse search
Customer shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:18AM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police say a fight between multiple customers at a DeKalb County Waffle House ended with a 26-year-old shot to death at the restaurant.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House.

Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Officials tell FOX 5 that at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers got a call about a shooting at the restaurant.

When they got to the scene, they found the 26-year-old victim who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital, but doctors were not able to save his life.

Investigators say the deadly shooting began with a fight between multiple customers at the restaurant.

FOX 5 cameras saw a car parked nearby that belonged to a Waffle House employee that had its windows shattered by multiple bullets.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.

Officials have not released the victim's name or the names of any potential suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.