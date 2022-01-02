Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County to open warming centers ahead of expected frigid temperatures

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:56PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three warming centers across DeKalb County will open beginning Sunday nights for those seeking shelter ahead of an expected cold night.

According to county officials, three DeKalb County Fire Stations will be used as warming centers. 

Fire Station 3 located at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates will serve as one warning center. In addition, Fire Station 4 located at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood will be used as another warming building. Lastly, Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road will welcome DeKalb residents seeking shelter from the low temperatures.

The openings come after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday in several north Georgia counties. 

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: SNOW IN NORTH GEORGIA POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

Snow showers could produce up to 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations and up to 1 inch in other areas.

Officials noted that anyone inside the warming centers will have to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol which includes wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check.
