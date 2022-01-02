Winter Weather Advisory: Snow in Georgia possible overnight

Drastic changes are coming to north Georgia as winter abruptly returns.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday in several north Georgia counties.

Snow showers could produce up to 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations and up to 1 inch elsewhere, causing concern for slick roads if moisture is leftover from all the rain

EF-1 TORNADOES DECLARED IN CARROLL, NEWTON COUNTIES ON NYE

After the showers and thunderstorms end in your area the focus will quickly switch to an approaching arctic blast. We will go from record warmth to wind chills well below freezing in just an hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Monday for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitefield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Limpkin, White, Floyd and Rabun counties. The best chance to see snowfall will be late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Confidence is growing that Georgia will see snow showers capable of producing up to 2 inches with wind gusts over 35 mph above 2,000 feet. Below 2,000 feet, some neighborhoods could get up to 1" of snow, but several areas will be affected by slick roads Monday morning.

Temperatures will continue to plunge overnight, but most areas will stay above freezing.

Wind chills will peak around sunrise Monday with most areas in the teens and low 20s.

Blustery conditions will continue overnight and stick around Monday afternoon.

This front will have lingering impacts as we aren't expecting any record warmth for a long time.

