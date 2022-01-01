EF-1 tornadoes hit Newton, Carroll counties on New Year's Eve, NWS says

The National Weather Services said EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Carroll County and Newton County on Friday.

Surveyors reported no injuries in Carroll County and six injuries at a Chick-fil-A in Newton County. No deaths were reported in either event, NWS said.

The Carroll County tornado began at about 5:32 p.m. on Friday, according to the report. It touched down near U.S. Highway 78 between Temple and Villa Rica and traveled about 2.75 miles.

The report said several trees were snapped or uprooted between Wilton Smith Road and Old Villa Rica Road. Surveyors noted more trees uprooted as the tornado moved northeast, indicating it strengthened with winds at about 90 miles per hour. Wind speeds reached 95 miles per hour. A barn ripped apart on Long Branch Road near Cown Road, the report said. A tree fell and damaged a roof and a "medium-sized" shed moved about 20 yards and collided with the side of the house, the survey said. Some trees were snapped or uprooted on North Van Wert Road where the tornado appeared to weaken, the survey said.

The Newton County tornado began at around 5:39 p.m. It traveled about 2.5 miles and was about 75 yards wide.

Surveyors found snapped trees near where it appeared to touch down on Creekside Lane.

Video and ground evidence showed the tornado was "sporadic" with its contact to the ground. It moved east, breaking trees and a fence on Glynshire Court and Roberts Road. The tornado peaked with 90 mile-per-hour winds at Veterans Middle School and torn off siding and roofing from the gym and school. The tornado crossed Slades Mill Court and uprooted trees, causing "minor" damage to two homes. Several trees were uprooted in a Public parking lot near the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Salem Road.

The funnel crossed through a Chick-fil-A parking lot and moved two cars about 100 feet and flipped them. The glass door to the restaurant was shattered.

About 10 homes on Tulip Poplar Way and Mary Jane Lane sustained minor damage before the tornado lifted.

