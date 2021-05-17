DeKalb County summer camps, park facilities set to reopen

It's time to get outside and for kids to have summer activities again, and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Monday sets to gradually make that happen.

Since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated people could ease mask use and advised the safety of large outdoor gatherings, DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will reopen all facilities and amenities beginning on May 21.

The initial re-opening encompasses all athletic fields, sports facilities, playgrounds, picnic shelters and outdoor basketball courts.

The county will also host its swim season beginning June 12.

Camp Superstars, a summer day camp for ages 5 to 15, will resume this summer starting June 14. The program runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at $66 per week. Breakfast and lunch are provided for campers.

The Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center will open June 14, at a reduced capacity in accordance to CDC guidelines for indoor events.

"I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities, so we are thrilled to provide these services," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "The parks department is looking forward to providing opportunities for the public to explore, engage and connect with our nationally accredited park system once again."

