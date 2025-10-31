DeKalb County braces for possible SNAP suspension, expands local support

The Brief SNAP benefits for 1.6 million Georgians are set to end Nov. 1 unless Congress or the courts intervene. DeKalb County is mobilizing schools, nonprofits, and housing agencies to protect families from food and housing disruptions. County leaders are urging federal action and planning additional local funding to fight food insecurity next week.



A lot of uncertainty surrounds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, amid court battles to halt the planned pause for the federal funding that would roughly 1.6 million Georgians without food assistance.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, SNAP benefits will stop on Nov. 1 unless lawmakers or the court acts.

Under Georgia’s distribution schedule, benefit interruptions could begin as early as Nov. 5, threatening food access for more than 54,000 DeKalb County households, about 127,000 residents, who receive an estimated $20.8 million in monthly benefits.

The backstory:

DeKalb County previously invested $83 million in rental and utility aid and $6.3 million in food security through federal COVID-19 relief programs. With those funds expended by the end of 2024, county officials say they are facing renewed challenges as federal shutdowns and budget cuts persist.

The Housing Authority of DeKalb County expects to receive about $5.2 million in HUD funding to cover November housing voucher payments for nearly 6,000 families.

"We are very pleased and thankful that HUD has come through for us with this funding during this difficult time," said E.P. "Pete" Walker Jr., chief executive officer of the Housing Authority of DeKalb County. "At this point, we are operating on a month-to-month basis regarding whether HUD will be able to release funding. We are good for November and have faith that HUD will once again come through for December."

Get more details on the upcoming SNAP suspension:

What they're saying:

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says the county is strengthening its safety net to protect families from potential disruptions to food and housing programs if Congress fails to extend federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding before it expires Friday.

"Food insecurity is one of the most pressing issues facing our communities," Cochran-Johnson said. "While we remain hopeful that Congress will act swiftly to restore program funding, we are preparing for every scenario to ensure DeKalb families have access to the resources they need. We have called on Washington to take immediate action to prevent any disruption in the delivery of critical nutrition assistance to Georgia families."

Cochran-Johnson recently sent letters to Georgia’s congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture urging immediate intervention to protect residents who depend on SNAP and HUD Section 8 housing vouchers.

What you can do:

DeKalb County is coordinating with the DeKalb County School District, the Housing Authority of DeKalb County, and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to maintain food, housing, and utility assistance if federal funding halts.

School Meals: The county and school district are working together to ensure students continue receiving meals and to explore options to clear existing meal balances.

Community Support: On Nov. 5, officials will release an updated DeKalb County Resource Guide listing local food pantries, meal programs, and emergency support services. The guide will be available through the county’s Human Resources Department at resourcesindekalb.com.

Water Assistance: The Urban League of Greater Atlanta continues offering support through the DeKalb Water Rate Assistance Program, which helps eligible families pay water and sewer bills. Details are available at ulgatl.org/dekalb-wrap-program.

Housing Stability: The Housing Authority and Community Development Department are connecting residents to rental and utility assistance through the HOME-ARP Program. Residents can call 404-687-3500 for help to determine eligibility. About $6 million remains available for qualified applicants.

Individuals who lose employment or experience income delays during the shutdown can contact a DeKalb County Customer Care Representative at 404-378-4475 to pause water payments.

What's next:

Next week, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will consider additional funding to address food insecurity and expand partnerships for community food distributions.

"I want to assure DeKalb residents that we see you, we hear you, and we are working on your behalf," Cochran-Johnson said. "DeKalb County is committed to doing everything within our power to support families, children, seniors, and all of our residents in need during this uncertain time."