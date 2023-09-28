Why this placemat could save seniors thousands of dollars

It’s said some of the best conversations are had over a good meal.

Law enforcement officials hope placemats, distributed at a DeKalb Senior Center Thursday, will set the table for discussions about elder fraud.

"My daughters, they warned me don’t ever click on links. I got a whole lot of them in my phone right now, and I’m not clicking on any of it," Lorna Ervin told FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes.

Experts say seniors should follow Ervin’s example as criminals seek out new ways to target victims.

New placements from the FBI are being distributed to senior centers and other places where older Americans are taking their meals to try to help educate them about targeted scams. (FOX 5)

A growing number of fraudsters are preying on seniors via text, phone, and over the internet.

Each year, the elderly lose over $3 billion to scammers.

Elder fraud increased 84% in 2022, with the victims losing about $35,000 on average.

"They really prey on people who may be a little confused, and try to get them to do things quickly without having time to contact their family members," said FBI spokesman Sean Mullis.

The FBI, and U.S. Attorney’s Office teamed up with the DeKalb Office of Senior Services to launch the new initiative at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Lithonia Thursday.

The goal is to teach seniors how to spot scams and avoid becoming a victim.

The placemats are printed with information detailing the common tricks that scammers use, and ways to seek help if someone loses money to criminals.

"We thought the best way to get it out [there] would be to put it in a placemat format, so that if we are going to a nursing home, or we are going to a senior center, they could have it right in front of them, and it’s something they can keep and take back with them," Mullis said.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam to contact the police.