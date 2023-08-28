Man identified in deadly Scottsdale apartment shooting

article

Police in DeKalb County need help in finding the person who shot and killed a 45-year-old Scottdale man earlier this month.

Carlie Carter was gunned down in the Oak Forrest Apartments in the 300 block of Hatton Drive at around 9:33 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Investigators believe Carter was a bystander and was struck by crossfire during a fight nearby.

(Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

His family members are devastated.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (404-577-8477).