Expand / Collapse search

Baby delivered prematurely after mother killed, dies 4 months after shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:11PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 5

Adrienne Rodriguez said she's praying her granddaughter will live a long full life.

From: FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Additional charges are expected for a man accused of shooting a 20-year-old pregnant DeKalb County woman after her premature infant dies.

Shaniyah Rodriguez was 8-months pregnant when she was shot to the head inside an apartment along Old Singleton Lane in the Brannon Hill condominium community in Clarkston on Feb. 2. She died from her injuries.

The infant, Milliani, was delivered prematurely by C-section at Grady Memorial Hospital, leaving the baby in critical condition.

Image 1 of 3

Shaniyah poses next to her mom for a photo. (Credit: Adrienne Rodriguez)

Police confirmed this week Milliani died.

Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats, 22, of Stone Mountain, was arrested by members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and DeKalb County Police SWAT team on Feb. 27 outside a barber shop on Memorial Drive.

Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats

Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Shaniyah’s mother Adrienne told FOX 5 in February she’s far too angry to cry. This isn’t the first time she was forced to deal with losing one of her children. 

Her 13-year-old son Nizzear was shot and killed in Carrollton during a home invasion. Police said the burglar intended to shoot someone else, but killed the young teen instead.

Murdered woman's mother calls for justice

A newborn is in the hospital fighting to survive as DeKalb County Police search for the person who shot and killed her mother. The family says Shaniyah Rodriguez was 8 months pregnant when someone shot and killed her on Singleton Lane at the beginning of the month. The woman's mother not only lost her daughter but her 13-year-old son to gun violence.

Adrienne now has one child left after losing two to gun violence.

No word from the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office on what additional charges Haithcoats will face.