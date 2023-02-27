DeKalb County man arrested in shooting death of pregnant mother

article

Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting to death a 20-years-old pregnant mother, leaving her baby in critical condition.

Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats, 22, of Stone Mountain, was arrested by members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and DeKalb County Police SWAT team on Monday outside a barber shop on Memorial Drive.

Shaniyah Rodriguez was 8-months pregnant when she was shot to the head inside an apartment along Old Singleton Lane in the Brannon Hill condominium community in Clarkston on Feb. 2. She died from her injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Shaniyah poses next to her mom for a photo. (Credit: Adrienne Rodriguez)

The infant was delivered prematurely by C-section at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Adrienne Rodriguez said she's praying her granddaughter will live a long full life. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Haithcoats was charged with malice murder and booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond.