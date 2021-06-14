DeKalb County deputy shot at Decatur supermarket, officials say

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at 2849 Candler Road in Decatur.

Authorities say that a man was involved in a dispute with a woman before he began firing at her inside the Big Bear Supermarket.

A deputy, who was employed part-time for security with the store, intervened and returned fire, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DeKalb County Police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

All three people involved have been hospitalized, according to the spokesperson, and the severity of their injuries is unknown.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DeKalb County Police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed a heavy police presence at Big Bear Supermarket.

Police are investigating a shooting at Big Bear Supermarket on Candler Road in Decatur. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

