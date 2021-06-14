Police activity shuts down I-85 at Ga. 400 in Atlanta

A police investigation has shut down all lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at Ga. 400 in Atlanta Monday morning.

The activity began shortly before 5 a.m. on the interstate and a heavy police presence is at the location now.

Officials have not said what led up to the police activity or if there are any victims or suspects in custody.

It is not known how long the interstate will be shut down at this time.

Driver's are encouraged to plan for major delays and take alternative routes, such as the Buford-Spring Connector.

