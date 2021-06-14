Authorities ID suspect killed after allegedly shooting Cobb County officer

The suspect killed after shooting a Cobb County Police Department officer has been identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 20-year-old Kennesaw resident Luis Rey Ruiz shot an officer on Sunday afternoon following an alleged domestic dispute on 5866 North Shores Road in Acworth.

Investigators said Ruiz was hit by return fire and ran from the scene. Cobb County SWAT later found Ruiz at about 6:40 p.m. near the original scene. The GBI said SWAT shot Ruiz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Ruiz.

The officer was later taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Wayne Delk told reporters the officer fired back at the gunman and may have wounded him before he fled into a wooded residential area, Delk said.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 police said, "the officer was wearing a bullet-proof vest and that's what saved his life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

