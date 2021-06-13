Cobb County officer shot, hospitalized; police say

A Cobb County police officer was shot and then hospitalized Sunday, the police department said.

In a Tweet, the Cobb County Police Department said the shooting happened "on the North Shores Rd near Dallas Acworth Hwy."

Authorities confirmed a gunman shot the officer and the officer was taken a hospital for "treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."

No word on if any potential suspects were in custody.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available.

