2 DeKalb County officers indicted in 2022 deadly shooting of Marando Salmon

Two DeKalb County police officers have been indicted for a deadly 2022 shooting inside an Autumn Crest Court home.

Former DeKalb County Police Officer Russell Mathis, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. A second officer, 30-year-old Jordan Vance, who is currently employed by DeKalb County, was charged with reckless conduct.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon as the family of 36-year-old Marando Salmon watched.

At around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department went to a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court to respond to a report of a stolen car parked in the driveway.

While conducting their investigation, officials say they saw 37-year-old Marando Salmon inside the home. The GBI says officers identified themselves and "issued commands," but Salmon did not comply.

In their first report, the GBI says that Salmon allegedly reached for a handgun and was shot by officers. In a new report, officials say Salmon threw an object at an officer who had opened a bedroom door.

"Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item," the GBI report reads.

A family member holds a photo of Marando Salmon, who was killed by DeKalb County police on Nov. 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

The DA says the officer told the grand jury he believed the object was a knife, but it turned out to be a cellphone.

Medics rushed Salmon to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the GBI.

After the shooting, officials say agents recovered a handgun from the bedroom Salmon was in.

The DA says Salmon was a lawful gun owner.

Both Mathis and Vance will surrender to the DeKalb County Jail.

