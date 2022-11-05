DeKalb police fatally shoot man while investigating allegedly stolen car, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police shot and killed a man in Stone Mountain while investigating an alleged car theft.

The GBI identified the man as 36-year-old Marando Salmon and no officers were injured.

Officials said the DeKalb County Police Department officers went to Autumn Crest Court at around 11 p.m. in response to a report of a stolen car in the driveway of a home there.

Police were investigating, according to the GBI, when they saw a man inside the home. The GBI said the officers identified themselves and "issued commands." The GBI said the man did not comply and allegedly reached for a handgun.

Officers shot at the man, who died at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the GBI.

DeKalb police requested GBI agents to investigate the shooting. It's the 100th officer-involved shooting investigation the GBI has launched this year.