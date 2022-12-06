GBI releases new details about deadly DeKalb County police shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new information about a deadly police shooting of a man at a DeKalb County home.

At around 11 p.m.on Nov. 5, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department went to a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court to respond to a report of a stolen car parked in the driveway.

While conducting their investigation, officials say they saw 36-year-old Marando Salmon inside the home. The GBI says officers identified themselves and "issued commands," but Salmon did not comply.

In their first report, the GBI says that Salmon allegedly reached for a handgun and was shot by officers. In a new report, officials say Salmon threw an object an officer who had opened a bedroom door.

"Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item," the GBI report reads.

Medics rushed Salmon to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the GBI.

After the shooting, officials say agents recovered a handgun from the bedroom Salmon was in.

This is the 100th officer-involved shooting investigation the GBI has launched this year.