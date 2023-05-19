DNA drive, missing persons event to help families search for loved ones

article

Are you searching for a missing loved one, and need law enforcement's help? DeKalb County officials say they will be taking on new cases and updating existing reports this Saturday at the DeKalb County Public Library on Covington Highway.

This Missing Persons Event and DNA Drive is being hosted by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office and the DA's office.

There will also be opportunities to submit reports to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

Here's what you should bring:

Photos of your missing loved one

Photos of any tattoos they may have

Original police reports (if possible)

Medical documentation, or missing persons ID documents

For families wishing to submit DNA samples, if possible, bring two family members from two different branches of your family tree (mother and father's side) for the most robust CODIS search

The Innovative Forensic Investigations, Trans Doe Task Force, The Raymond Green International Outreach of Hope, The Black and Missing Foundation, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Crimestoppers will also be in attendance.

Registration is still open. The event begins May 20 at 10 a.m. along Covington Highway.