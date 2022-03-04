DeKalb County police searching for missing 70-year-old man
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing for days.
Officials are asking for help finding 70-year-old John Veal, who police say was last seen on March 1 on the 2300 block of Mellville Avenue.
Veal is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 264 pounds.
The missing man was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jacket, and khaki pants.
If you have seen Veal, please call the DeKalb County Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.
