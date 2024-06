article

DeKalb County police need help locating a missing 84-year-old man.

William Johnson, 84, was last seen on Sunday leaving his Stone Mountain home near the 700 block of Beresford Circle.

Johnson is 5-feet-10-inches and weighs about 176 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was carrying an army green book bag when he left.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.