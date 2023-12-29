Tragic Christmas morning: 20-year-old woman fatally struck at DeKalb County intersection

DeKalb County police say they are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police say it happened just before 4 a.m. Christmas morning at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hambrick Road.

"This is not the place that anyone wants to be. I don't welcome anyone to this club, it's not a good place to be. Stay out of here," Kizzy Stewart

The club is for parents who have lost children.

It's difficult for Kizzy Stewart and Alexander Miller to stand near the spot where their 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Miller was hit.

"My daughter had crossed all the lanes in the crosswalk, and in the very last lane, her, and the vehicle were there at the exact time," Stewart said.

"The doctors told us she was in cardiac arrest, and they tried to make her heart start beating again, but it wouldn't," Stewart said.

"She was always kind to other people, and she would always make people laugh. On birthdays, she would go and sing happy birthday to them. Just an overall sweet person," her father, Alexander Miller, said.

"She sang to everybody. She made everyone smile and made everyone laugh. She was loved by everybody, and she wanted everyone to love," her stepmother Simone Miller said.

"My daughter was fearless. She was not afraid to go everywhere and sprinkle the essence of who she was. She was a star in her own right," Steward said.

As this family clings to one another, friends, and the community to get through, they vow to honor Alexandria's life.

"Love the people that are around you because you never know what's going to happen but accept that something greater is at play," Stewart said.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene. At this point, there is no word on whether charges will be filed.