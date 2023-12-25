Details sparse in DeKalb County as police investigate car striking pedestrian

article

Police in DeKalb County are investigating an early morning accident involving a pedestrian being hit by a car.

It happened along Hamrick Road at Memorial Drive just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

The person struck by the car was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. That person’s current condition has not been released.

DeKalb County police have offered few details about the crash.

Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash along Hambrick Road at Memorial Drive in DeKalb County on Dec. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

It was not clear if the car stopped to wait for the police to arrive.

The identity of the person was not immediately available.

