'Heartbroken' mother mourns daughter who died entering path of high-speed chase

Days after a fatal crash at the intersection of North Hairston Road and Memorial Drive, Katrina Harris still struggles to come to terms with what is now her reality—a life without her daughter Katie.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Harris wrote her daughter’s date of birth and the day she died saying: "It doesn’t seem real. How can it be real? I’m so numb. And heartbroken. Those dates are so final. But she doesn’t seem final."

Katie, who drove a blue Honda Civic, was traveling down Memorial Drive Saturday afternoon—not knowing she was entering the path of a high-speed chase.

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol say troopers were attempting to stop 25-year-old Arin Jamal Taylor, the driver of a gold Toyota SUV, for speeding and driving without tags, but he took off.

DEADLY HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DEKALB CO. RAISES QUESTIONS ON POLICE PROTOCOLS IN HEAVY TRAFFIC

Moments later, he ran the light at the intersection and slammed into Katie’s car—killing her. Taylor tried to run afterward, but troopers eventually took him into custody.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos show the fatal crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and North Hairston Road on Oct. 14, 2023. (Credit: Billy Heath)

Authorities charged Taylor with fleeing, reckless driving, suspended driver’s license, DUI, obstruction and 1st degree vehicular homicide.

Harris described her daughter as a light to all who knew her, a lover of cats, concerts, and most of all her family.

Her post went on to say: "I can’t imagine this life without her, and I’m so thankful that I had her for almost 26 years … she’ll never be final because she will be remembered and loved and celebrated by everyone she’s ever touched."

There’s no word on funeral arrangements at this time. Harris told FOX 5 she has retained an attorney, and she wants justice for her daughter.

Loved ones have started an online fundraiser to cover Katie’s funeral and legal costs.