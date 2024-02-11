Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County 3-year-old dies after shooting self with 'unsecured' gun, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have arrested a man accused of leaving a gun unsecured, resulting in the shooting death of a toddler.

Police say the 3-year-old boy shot himself in the face early Saturday morning.

His mother took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Several people were detained during the investigation.

Police ultimately arrested Antoine Jordan, who owned the firearm. He was charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.