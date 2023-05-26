DeKalb County firefighter injured during house fire in Chamblee
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - A DeKalb County firefighter was injured early Friday morning while battling a house fire.
It happened at a home on Hardee Road in Chamblee.
Officials say the house is a total loss.
The homeowner was not inside the home at the time of the fire. He was sleeping in his car after power went out around 2 a.m. The fire happened somewhere around 5 a.m.
The firefighter fell over a hose while trying to put out the flames. He is expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.