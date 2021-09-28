DeKalb County eviction moratorium set to expire

DeKalb County officials are reviewing applications while there are still rental assistance funds available for landlords and renters as the eviction moratorium is set to expire.

The moratorium, created by an emergency judicial order from DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge Asa Jackson, expires on Sept. 29. The order created a 30-day moratorium for the county upon the expiration of the CDC moratorium and it was renewed for an additional 30 days.

"This moratorium has given thousands of residents facing eviction the opportunity to apply for and receive assistance to alleviate their housing insecurity through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "We will continue to distribute TLAC funds until they are gone."

DeKalb County reported 836 tenants and landlords received a combined $7.5 million in rental assistance during the county moratorium. The county is reviewing 2,245 pending applications.

The TLAC program pays landlords 100 percent of all past due rent up to 12 months and three months prospective rents for eligible tenants.

The county utilized its $21 million from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to distribute to tenants and landlords whose personal finances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Sept. 27, the program distributed $10.9 million, or 51 percent, of that $21 million.

