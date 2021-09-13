Millions in rental assistance still available for DeKalb tenants, landlords

DeKalb County renters and property owners can still file for assistance through the county's rental assistance program, with one state representative saying there are millions of dollars in assistance still available.

The county utilized its $21 million from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to distribute to tenants and landlords whose personal finances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DeKalb County Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition not only distributes relief to DeKalb renters who are vulnerable to eviction but also landlords losing income generated by rent collection due to to COVID-19.

Rep. Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain, said there are still funds available on Monday but the program could cease accepting applications when funds are depleted.

"Georgians, especially those in the metro Atlanta area, are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of living," Davis said in a statement. "Our state and local officials are working to make this funding available to them, but many of these struggling landlords and tenants are unaware that we have a program right here in DeKalb County. DeKalb residents who need this help can apply online or call to learn more, and I urge them to apply as soon as possible before these programs stop accepting applications."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.