Diabetic man checked out of Atlanta healthcare facility for tailgate disappears

DeKalb County police are searching for a missing diabetic amputee. Officers say the 54-year-old man was picked up from a local nursing and rehabilitation facility by a friend one day, but he never returned.

Anthony Morgan, Sr. is a resident at PruittHealth - Virginia Park. On Dec. 2, the front desk staff says he was picked up by a man named John Bridges at 8:30 a.m. to attend a college football tailgate together. That was the last time they claim they saw him.

When Morgan, whose curfew at the facility ends at midnight, was never checked back in, the front desk filed a missing persons report with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police say Morgan's cellphone was tried multiple times, but he never picked up. Staffers say there wasn't a number listed for Bridges.

Morgan is 6-feet-2-inches tall and about 280 pounds. He has brown eyes, salt and pepper-colored hair and a prosthetic right leg. According to the police report, he was wearing all-gray clothing when he was checked out.

Morgan's family reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta to provide more information.

They say Morgan was wearing a navy blue sweatsuit and a black pair of New Balance sneakers. They also say he had his walker with him.

Morgan's family tells FOX 5 Bridges is also an amputee and is missing his left hand. They say he was the one wearing gray and may have driven a white or light-colored Hyundai, possibly a Santa Fe or Tuscan, to an Alabama-Georgia tailgate. These details have not been confirmed by the police.

Morgan has been without his insulin medication for two weeks as of the publication of this article. Anyone with information in his disappearance is asked to give DeKalb County Police detectives a call immediately at 770-724-7734.