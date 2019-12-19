DeKalb County deputies give a little holiday help to families

Christmas came early for a number of metro Atlanta families.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office provided some “holiday help” to those in need, through its Adopt a Family program.

Sheriff's office employees raised money to sponsor 22 local children this Christmas.

The kids and their guardians were invited to the sheriff's office Thursday afternoon to pick up toys, bikes, clothes, electronics, and more before sharing a meal with deputies.

And that's not all. The sheriff's office spent this holiday season collecting toys for Toys For Tots.

They'll finish collecting those donations Saturday.