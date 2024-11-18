Family still seeking justice for construction worker killed in 2021 DeKalb County hit-and-run

The Brief Scottie Sherman, a construction worker killed in a hit-and-run in June 2021. His family is still seeking justice and the maximum sentence for his suspected killer, Alexis Dubose. Dubose was indicted on three counts, including homicide by vehicle, and has been out on bond since the arrest. Dubose's attorney entered a not guilty plea and claimed Dubose had been deeply remorseful for the incident that took Sherman's life. The trial for Dubose may start as soon as December, though it could also be delayed.



The family of a DeKalb County construction worker is demanding justice more than three years after their loved one was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

"We're still fighting," said the victim’s sister, Kimberly Buckner. "We'll always fight."

Scottie Sherman’s family showed up in full force Monday afternoon at the DeKalb County Courthouse for a hearing involving his suspected killer. The family told FOX 5 they believed Alexis Dubose, the suspected killer, deserves the maximum sentence.

Investigators say Dubose hit Sherman with her car as he was working on construction on Buford Highway in June 2021, then drove away.

"You hurt us, that was my brother," Buckner said.

Scottie Sherman's family members have been at every hearing since he was killed in 2021.

Sherman’s family packed a DeKalb County courtroom as Dubose faced a judge.

"In terms of the indictment, your honor, we will waive formal reading, enter a plea of not guilty," said her attorney Max Hirsh in court.

The case, which has been slowly moving, has finally picked up steam. Dubose was indicted by a DeKalb County Grand Jury in September on three counts, including homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run.

Dubose has been out on bond since being arrested in 2021. Her attorney said this case has been hard on her.

"Alexis is deeply sorry, deeply remorseful for this tragic, tragic accident," Hirsh said. "She thinks about Scottie Sherman every single day."

Sherman's family said they have shown up for every one of Dubose's court hearings and will continue to be at all of them as they push for justice.

For them, seeing her behind bars will help bring them closure. They are hoping for a maximum sentence.

"He wasn't out doing no harm to anybody. He was at work making a living," Buckner said.

Dubose could finally go on trial as soon as December, but it could be delayed until next year.