DeKalb County bans in-person dining, issues state of emergency

Residents in DeKalb County are under a state of emergency as county officials work to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond issued the order Monday morning, banning public gatherings of 10 or more people and instituting a 10-person max capacity at certain business. Residents are also being asked to adhere to a voluntary curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Outings that are exempt include, trips to and from work, for medical treatment, food, medication or emergency.

The executive order closes all dine-in services beginning at midnight. Restaurants are still permitted to do take-out orders and sell alcohol-to-go.

The order is effective as of March 23.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681

Since the first cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a public health state of emergency, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

