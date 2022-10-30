Timeline: Investigation of Atlanta boy found in suitcase, mother's social media posts, previous arrests

Police are searching for the mother of a 5-year-old boy found dead and stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.

Police said Atlanta woman Dejaune Anderson is wanted for the murder of her son Cairo Ammar Jordan, who was discovered in a distinct-looking suitcase.

Police said there were no witnesses at the scene where the suitcase was found. A months-long investigation culminated in one arrest and pinpointing the boy's mother as a suspect.

A probable cause affidavit for suspect Dawn Coleman, who faces felony charges for neglect and obstruction of justice, paints a picture of the strange circumstances leading up to the boy’s death that led police to identify his mother as a murder suspect. Posts about demonic possession, exorcism and blood rituals were used as evidence to develop probable cause to arrest Coleman and look for Anderson. Investigators also found photos of Anderson with the child on social media and Coleman with the distinct suitcase.

MOTHER SAID ATLANTA CHILD WAS POSSESED BY DEMONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Police called the probable cause affidavit "the tip of the iceberg." Here’s everything we know about the investigation.

WARNING: DISTURBING DETAILS

Dec. 5, 2021: Dejaune Anderson Facebook message mentions ‘exorcism’

Police obtained search warrants for the Facebook accounts of Dejaune Anderson and Dawn Coleman.

Investigators said Dejaune Anderson sent messages on her Facebook account. One message contained her child’s name.

Another said, "I offer/ Reversal spell/ Protection spell/ Activating your DNA/ Exorcism/ Hex/Curse"

Jan. 5, 2022: Dawn Coleman posts about ‘ritual’ on Facebook

The post said, "I’m using my blood for this ritual"

Feb. 19, 2022: Dejaune Anderson again mentions ‘exorcism’ in Facebook post

According to the affidavit, the post said:

"Can't wait to tell my story: I had to raise my frequency, heal myself and past lives, heal my ancestors, heal (s***) in the universe, heal Gaia to exorcism a very powerful demonic force from within my son. (Had ppl in enough alignment with their soul to assist me.) Still I chose my soul and was able to completely heal myself and remove old paradigms from my mind. I know you can chose your soul with no questions asked."

March 12, 2022: Dejaune Anderson arrested in South Carolina

According to the probable cause affidavit, Anderson had a run-in with South Carolina Highway Patrol and was charged with several traffic violations and child endangerment.

She was allegedly driving 92 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. Police said Dawn Elaine Coleman and a child, who Anderson said was her 5-year-old son, were also in the car. Troopers broke through the back driver’s side window when the women allegedly didn’t comply with police orders.

Anderson was booked into Colleton County Jail and Coleman and the child went to a hotel, according to the affidavit.

March 15, 2022: Dejaune Anderson post mentions, ‘full grown demon in the child body’

After the South Carolina incident, police said Djaune Anderson posted:

"Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don't even know it's a full grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn't choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye."

March 18, 2022: More Dejaune Anderson posts mentioning ‘exorcism’

Three days later police said there were several more posts:

"Can't wait to tell this story"

"About that exorcism"

"A book about living with a demonic child"

"And a podcast"

March 31, 2022: Dejaune Anderson arrested in Louisville

Dejaune Anderson

Police in Kentucky arrested Anderson less than one month after her incident in South Carolina when she allegedly tried to steal clothes from a Von Maur store and then punched a security officer in the face.

Police believe Anderson called Coleman from Jefferson County Kentucky Jail.

She led troopers on a chase for about 30 miles in a 2019 Dodge Challenger before she ran out of gas.

April 8, 2022: Dawn Coleman post says, ’check to see if the children that you think are children actually have souls’

Police said Coleman made a post on her Facebook account:

"Just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and to ruin lives you better check to see if the children that you think are children actually have souls or if they're not menevolent beings with a soul and in a child Avatar. Magic is real curses are real and there are some very powerful evil beings there that will curse your womb and then some. Nothing is what It seems and we are catering to evil beings in children avatars that aren't even children. Vail need to rise most of won't most will be wiped out because of your demons in this paradigm has no room for that. AK MG."

April 10, 2022: Dawn Coleman makes more comments about children

Coleman reportedly wrote on Facebook:

"Most of the children aren't even really children at that just in an avatar playing a character"

April 11, 2022: Dejaune Anderson released from jail in Kentucky

The day Anderson was released, police said she posted:

"Just got out of a jail mission"

"Yes had to do some healing and killing"

April 12, 2022: Dejaune Anderson tweets at Indiana Catholic priest Vincent Lampert

Dejaune Anderson sent a tweet four days before Cairo’s body was discovered.

In her tweet, the affidavit states Anderson wrote to the Rev. Vincent Lampert:

"(at)FrVinceLampert good day sir. I need to speak with you urgently. I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."

April 14, 2022: Cell phones ping near Holder Road in Indiana; video shows car

Police used cell phone data from two cell phone numbers they said Anderson and Coleman used. There were in the area the body was found from around 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Video from a neighbor’s home shows a car on Holder road at around 4:53 p.m. Police said it stopped where the suitcase was found.

April 15, 2022: Anderson posts about ‘demon in a child body’

The post said:

"This is a whole demon in a child body. Why you think she need a cigarette?! ! Losing energy huh! 64 years old in a child body. Was full of gifts and magickal rites stronger than many of you because your frequency not high enough. Start asking spirit to reveal these things to you hiding behind a body."

April 16, 2022: Body of Cairo Jordan found in suitcase in Indiana

This image released by Indiana State Police shows the suitcase the body of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan was found stuffed inside on April 16, 2022. (Indiana State Police)

A man who said he was mushroom hunting on his property found the suitcase on Holder Road in Washington County, Indiana.

The man told investigators he opened the suitcase and found a pillow with a black trash bag inside. He made the horrifying discovery after ripping the bag open.

That same day, investigators said the Dodge Challenger registered to Anderson was captured driving on Interstate 65 from Indiana to Kentucky at about 8:16 p.m.

April 19, 2022: Autopsy conducted on boy’s body

The findings of the autopsy did not appear in the affidavit.

The boy died from an electrolyte imbalance most likely due to gastroenteritis, or vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said in May.

Police said there were no signs of trauma.

June 1, 2022: Funeral for then-unidentified child

Mourners hold a memorial service and funeral in Salem, Indiana, in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an "unknown angel."

"We’re not here today to answer these questions, even if we could. We’re here to mourn," said Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

"This unknown angel has been adopted and beloved by the Washington County community, so Angel is what we will call him for the service today," he added.

June 29, 2022: Fingerprints on suitcase match Dejaune Ludie Anderson

An Indiana State Police forensic scientist matched fingerprints found on one of the trash bags to Dejaune Ludie Anderson, an Atlanta resident.

July 8, 2022: Indiana investigators contact GBI

Police in Indiana reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which obtained the child’s birth certificate. It shows he was born at Northside Hospital and his mother is Dejaune Anderson, according to the affidavit.

July 25, 2022: Second set of fingerprints match Dawn Elaine Coleman

Investigators found a second fingerprint match about one month after identifying Anderson: Dawn Elaine Coleman, whose residence was listed in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Oct. 14, 2022: Warrants issued for suspects

The Washington County Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for Dawn Elaine Coleman and Dejaune Ludie Anderson.

Those warrants were for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Oct. 19, 2022: Dawn Coleman arrested in California

Dawn Elaine Coleman (Indiana State Police)

The lead investigators arrested Coleman in California with the help of San Francisco police.

Oct. 25, 2022: Murder warrants filed for Dejaune Anderson

Dejaune Ludie Anderson

The day after what would have been Cairo's 6th birthday, the Washington County Circuit Court issued murder warrants for Anderson, who was still at large.

Police described Anderson as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds. She was last known to have been in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. Police looked for her there, but couldn't find her.

Police said she's traveled to several places: Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. She has a home and business address listed in Atlanta.

Police asked anyone who sees Dejaune Anderson's to contact their local police department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.