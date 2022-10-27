Mother says 5-year-old Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase possessed by demons, per court docs

The mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana made disturbing social media posts discussing demonic possession, exorcism, and "death attacks" by her young son. This according to a probable cause affidavit for arrest filed by the Indiana State Police.

Wednesday, Indiana investigators identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta. He would have turned six years old on Monday.

Jordan had never been reported missing, slowing the months-long investigation into the case.

Arrest warrants issued for mother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase

Dejaune Ludie Anderson and Dawn Elaine Coleman (Indiana State Police)

Sgt. Carey Huls, of the Indiana State Police, said arrest warrants were issued on Oct. 14 for the boy’s mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, and Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, charging both with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Coleman was arrested in San Francisco on Oct. 19, and Huls said that based on additional investigative work, a second arrest warrant on a murder charge was issued Tuesday for Anderson in her son’s death.

Huls said Anderson remains at large, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding her. He said Anderson has traveled to numerous locations, including Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco since police began their investigation last spring after her son’s body was found.

Indiana man finds suitcase with dead boy inside along rural road

Cairo Ammar Jordan (Family photo)

Police said a man came across the suitcase while hunting wild mushrooms on his property on April 16. The suitcase was at the end of a dead-end road in a very rural area of Washington County, Indiana. The man opened it to find a pillow and a black trash bag containing the young child’s body.

Video obtained by police from a property owner near the scene shows part of the street. It showed a vehicle stop drive into the area where the suitcase was found around 4:53 p.m. on April 14

The affidavit also states cellphones belonging to Anderson and Coleman were in the same area between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. that day.

Investigators said they were able to lift prints from two different people on the suitcase and trash bag. Police said those match prints belonging to Anderson and Coleman.

The affidavit states the same Las Vegas-style hard-side suitcase found with the 5-year-old boy inside appears in photos on Coleman’s social media.

This image released by Indiana State Police shows the suitcase the body of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan was found stuffed inside on April 16, 2022. (Indiana State Police)

An autopsy found that the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance most likely due to gastroenteritis, or vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said in May. Investigators said the boy had died within a week prior to his body’s discovery.

He was buried in June at a Salem, Indiana, cemetery about 35 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky, after a memorial service where a police chaplain called the then-unidentified child an "unknown angel."

Affidavit outlines recent arrests of mother whose son was found dead in a suitcase

Investigators started looking into the history of Anderson and Coleman after matching their prints. They found the 5-year-old boy’s mother had two arrests in two states just a month before the gruesome discovery in south Indiana.

Anderson led troopers on a high-speed chase after failing to stop on March 12, South Carolina Highway Patrol records indicate. Trooper said her car was clocked going 92 mph in a 60-mph zone. The pursuit lasted for about 30 miles, until her 2019 Dodge Challenger ran out of gas.

The occupants of the car refused to comply with troopers. Investigators said the troopers had o smash the back driver’s side window to get inside and get the three occupants out.

Anderson was accompanied by her son and Coleman, who she identified as her sister, trooper said.

Troopers said the car was registered to Ashley Logistics Corporation, for which Anderson is listed as the CEO and her son listed as Secretary, according to the Georgia Corporations Division.

She was booked into the Colleton County Jail on charges of child endangerment, speeding over 25 mph, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson

Just 19 days later, Anderson would again be booked in jail, but this time in Louisville. According to the affidavit, Anders was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department outside of Von Maur at the Oxmoor Mall for taking clothes from the store.

When she was approached by mall security, she became violent, punching the officer in the face, police said.

She was booked into the Jefferson County Kentucky Jail charged with robbery in the second-degree.

A jail phone call obtained by police recorded a conversation between Anderson and what investigators believe was Coleman, who told the mother they were OK and staying with a cousin.

Mother of boy found dead in suitcase made bizarre social media posts, police say

The affidavit contains posts that Anderson allegedly made on her Facebook account that make references to blood magic, the occult, demons, exorcism, possession and other supernatural topics.

Anderson’s account was named "Thesonymichelle" with the vanity name of "Katu Katu," according to the affidavit.

About three weeks before her arrest in South Carolina, she police said she wrote:

"Can't wait to tell my story: I had to raise my frequency, heal myself and past lives, heal my ancestors, heal s*** in the universe, heal Gaia to exorcism a very powerful demonic force from within my son. (Had ppl in enough alignment with their soul to assist me.) Still I chose my soul and was able to completely heal myself and remove old paradigms from my mind. I know you can chose your soul with no questions asked."

Cairo Ammar Jordan (Family photo)

Two days after the arrested, she reportedly wrote:

"Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don't even know it's a full grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn't choose your soul. Better start using your 311 eye."

Three days later several more posts were made to her account including:

"Can't wait to tell this story"

"About that exorcism"

"A book about living with a demonic child"

"And a podcast"

Dawn Elaine Coleman (Indiana State Police)

While Anderson was in jail for a second time, Coleman took to Facebook offering several strange posts. The affidavit states her account was "ank.bella.7" and went by the vanity name "Ankh Kek."

On April 4, she wrote:

"Don't let the avatars fool you there is a face under it you need to see some have souls some don't. Evil & wicked is hiding in plain sight must keep rising AK MG"

Four days later, Coleman made a similar, but expanded post:

"Just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and to ruin lives you better check to see if the children that you think are children actually have souls or if they're not menevolent beings with a soul and in a child Avatar. Magic is real curses are real and there are some very powerful evil beings there that will curse your womb and then some. Nothing is what It seems and we are catering to evil beings in children avatars that aren't even children. Vail need to rise most of won't most will be wiped out because of your demons in this paradigm has no room for that. AK MG."

The day before Anderson was release, Coleman reportedly wrote:

"Most of the children aren't even really children at that just in an avatar playing a character"

Anderson was released from jail on April 11. The affidavit states she quickly took to Facebook to mark the occasion writing:

"Just got out of a jail mission"

"Yes had to do some healing and killing"

Just four days before an Indiana property owner made the gruesome discovery of the body of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan stuffed into a suitcase at the dead-end of a rural road, Anderson made a disturbing public tweet using her account using the vanity name "Miss Deja Day."

That tweet was addressing a well-known Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Father Vincent Lampert was a designated exorcist who has published several books and has made many television appearances of the subject.

In her tweet, the affidavit states Anderson wrote to Fr. Lambert:

"…good day sir. I need to speak with you urgently. I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."

Fr. Lambert appears to have not been active on Twitter since July 2017.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson (Indiana State Police)

Anderson appeared to have made one final Facebook post on the day between when police say her cellphone pinged in the area where son’s body was eventually discovered and the day it was discovered, according to the affidavit. It reads:

"This is a whole demon in a child body. Why you think she need a cigarette?! ! Losing energy huh! 64 years old in a child body. Was full of gifts and magickal rites stronger than many of you because your frequency not high enough. Start asking spirit to reveal these things to you hiding behind a body."

Family of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase wish they knew about Facebook posts

The paternal grandparents and great uncle said they wish they knew about the Facebook posts Anderson made leading up to the death of her son.

"That could have saved Cairo. That could have saved his mom. Could have brought them back to Georgia. Could have helped them in whatever they need," said Andrew Mayo, Cairo's great uncle.

The family said that everything looked to be normal on the surface.

"This happened, it sort of blows your mind because, you know, because she seems like she was a good mother," said Vincent Jordan, Cairo's grandfather.

Online court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Coleman, who is expected to be transported to Indiana within about a month, Huls said.

Indiana’s online court records do not reflect a murder charge against Anderson, and it is unclear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The Washington County Prosecutor’s office declined Wednesday to discuss the status of the murder charge against Anderson.

Huls said the prosecutor’s office obtained an arrest warrant on a murder charge for Anderson from a judge Tuesday based on an affidavit that would be released once Anderson is in custody.

She remained on the run as of late Thursday evening. Investigators said she was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 1-888-437-6432.

