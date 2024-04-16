4 defendants arrested major Georgia gang bust denied bond

article

Four of 20 defendants arrested during an investigation in Georgia into gang activity that began in Texas will remain behind bars.

On Monday morning, a judge denied bond for Camryn Byrd, 23, Nashan Hutton (a.k.a. Nahan Hutton), 24, Darin Harris, 20, and Shadae Woods, 19, citing concerns they were a danger to the community.

The four defendants are each charged with the unlawful manufacture, delivery, distribution, possession, or sale of noncontrolled substances; possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"Today’s bond hearing marked the first step in my office’s involvement in this case. We are glad the judge agreed that these defendants should not be allowed on the streets while we complete our investigation," DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a statement. "The sheer number and power of the weapons recovered in this case cannot be overstated. My team and our law enforcement partners are working diligently to determine exactly how many crimes this group is responsible for in our community so that we can hold them accountable and secure justice for their victims."

The other 16 defendants are still awaiting bond hearings.

Texas investigation leads to Georgia gang bust

Officials say the investigation began in Cedar Park, Texas on March 14 when officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at a local vape store.

The victim told officers that he met a group of men at an event in Austin and had taken them to his store after discussing a possible sale. It was then that the victim said the men pulled out guns and took his phone, money from the store's safe and register, and various vape products.

Investigators tracked the group to Lithonia, Georgia. They and members of the DeKalb County Police Department served a search warrant at the home on Cleethropes Drive on April 5.

(Cedar Park Police Department)

During their search, law enforcement seized 20 firearms, eight of which were classified as machine guns, with six illegal mechanical switches. Officials also found around 60 pounds of mushrooms, 70 grams of mushroom gummies, 212 grams of marijuana gummies, 3 pounds of marijuana, two bottles of promethazine, eight Xanax pills and one oxycodone pill.

In total, 20 people were arrested. Officials say four of the men are also connected to the murder of a 27-year-old man at a DeKalb County gas station just hours before the arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 5's sister station KTBC contributed to this report.