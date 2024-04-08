Cedar Park investigation leads to 20 gang arrests in Georgia

article

Twenty gang members in Georgia were arrested after an investigation that started in Cedar Park.

On March 14, Cedar Park police responded to an aggravated robbery call at Black Rock Vape.

The victim told police he had been attending an event in Austin when several men approached him and asked about buying "exotic flowers".

The victim explained he had agreed to take the men to his store. When they arrived, the victim reported the men pulled out guns and robbed him, taking his phone, money from the safe and register, and numerous vape products from the store.

Items seized from a home in Georgia where 20 gang members were arrested. (Cedar Park Police Department)

An investigation tracked the suspects to a location in Georgia and revealed they were affiliated with a gang there.

On April 5, Cedar Park detectives, alongside Georgia law enforcement officials, served search and arrest warrants on a home on Cleethropes Drive in Lithonia, Georgia. CPPD says that the gang had been using the home as a drug distribution hub and a launching pad for violent crimes.

The DeKalb County Police Department says that law enforcement seized 20 firearms, eight of which were classified as machine guns, with six illegal mechanical switches. Approximately 60 pounds of mushrooms, 70 grams of mushroom gummies, 212 grams of marijuana gummies, three pounds of marijuana, two bottles of promethazine, eight Xanax pills and one oxycodone pill were also seized.

20 gang members and associates were arrested. Four of the suspects were also wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Nicholas Grierson who had been killed at a nearby gas station just a few hours before the arrests.

The four facing Cedar Park charges have been identified as:

Ashton George

Ashton George (Cedar Park Police Department)

17-year-old Ashton George of Decatur, Georgia has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of engaging in organized crime in Cedar Park.

He is also facing the following charges in Georgia:

Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Unlawful manufacture, delivery, distribution, possession, or sale of controlled substances

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Jakai Tyere Lewis

Jakai Lewis (Cedar Park Police Department)

18-year-old Jakai Tyere Lewis of Brookhaven, Georgia has been charged in Cedar Park with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of engaging in organized crime.

He is also facing the following charges in Georgia:

Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Unlawful manufacture, delivery, distribution, possession, or sale of controlled substances

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

John Ben Frazier

John Frazier (Cedar Park Police Department)

19-year-old John Ben Frazier of Decatur, Georgia has been charged in Cedar Park with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of engaging in organized crime.

He is also facing the following charges in Georgia:

Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Unlawful manufacture, delivery, distribution, possession, or sale of controlled substances

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Brandon Lovett Thomas

Brandon Thomas (Cedar Park Police Department)

31-year-old Brandon Lovett Thomas has been charged in Cedar Park with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of engaging in organized crime.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Additional charges are expected.

The Georgia prosecution will be handled by the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.