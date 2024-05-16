Alligator spotted near Troup County's Lake Jimmy Jackson

article

Officers are warning Troup County residents to be careful around Lake Jimmy Jackson after multiple recent alligator sightings nearby.

Hogansville police say they have confirmed the sighting of a 2 to 3-foot-long alligator near the lake.

For safety reasons, the lake will be closed for all of Thursday. While the lake is scheduled to reopen on Friday, it could remain closed if necessary.

While alligator sightings are pretty uncommon in the area, officials say residents should remain vigilant near larger bodies of water.

Most alligators will not approach humans unless they are provoked, so it's important to keep at a safe distance.

If you see an alligator, reach out to the police.