Atlanta airman death: Attorney Ben Crump to hold press conference Thursday

article

National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, along with the family of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, will hold a news conference Thursday at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest to provide updates on Fortson's case.

Fortson, a 23-year-old active-duty senior airman, was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy on May 3. Fortson, who enlisted in the military after graduating from high school with honors, had no criminal record, according to Crump's office. He was recognized as a stellar member of the Air Force and was well-loved by his community.

The family will also discuss how they and Fortson's beloved dog, Chloe, are coping with the tragic incident during the press conference. Chloe was present in Fortson's apartment and witnessed the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The family has announced that a wake for Fortson will be held on Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., followed by his funeral on Friday at 11 a.m.

Pastor Jamal Bryant will deliver the eulogy at the funeral. A livestream will be provided on the church's website and YouTube page.