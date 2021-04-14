Dedicated Cobb County officer uncovers vehicle, tractor thefts

article

Cobb County police said a lone officer used some keen detective work to sleuth out a potential scheme to steal classic cars and other vehicles.

The Cobb County Police Department posted the story on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, saying officer K.B. Borough tracked down a suspect accused of multiple felony thefts.

Police said a tow truck driver contacted Cobb County police regarding two suspicious cars towed from a property on Bob Cox Road, including a 1962 Ford Thunderbird.

Police said Borough initiated an investigation and contacted the property owner, who said no one had permission to be on his property or move any vehicles.

MORE: Dozens of car windows smashed at apartments in Cobb County

Police said Borough identified a suspect and secured an arrest warrant. Borough's investigation revealed 19 vehicles and four tractors were in the process of being loaded and towed from the property, officials said.

Advertisement

"Officer K.B. Borough showed dedication and commitment to the community and citizens of Cobb County in her relentless search seeking out the facts and the truth," the Facebook post said. "Great Job, Officer Borough!!!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.