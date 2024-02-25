1 man, teen injured after Uber caught in Decatur shootout

An Uber carrying three female passengers was shot up early Sunday morning in Decatur.

DeKalb County police say it happened just after midnight in the 2300 block of Emerald Falls Drive.

The car was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl were shot. Luckily, officials say their injuries were non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made yet.

This investigation remains ongoing.