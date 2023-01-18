Expand / Collapse search

Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:18PM
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
Tyrin J. Maddox, 21 article

Tyrin J. Maddox, 21

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. 

Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. 

Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon Davis on Jan. 5 one White Oak Drive in Decatur. 

Deputies said Maddox took a weapon and some marijuana from Davis before he shot him multiple times.

Maddox is being held at DeKalb County Jail without bond.