Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur.

Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta.

Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon Davis on Jan. 5 one White Oak Drive in Decatur.

Deputies said Maddox took a weapon and some marijuana from Davis before he shot him multiple times.

Maddox is being held at DeKalb County Jail without bond.