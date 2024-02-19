Decatur teen arrested in Snellville deadly shooting

A 17-year-old from Decatur was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deadly Snellville shooting on Saturday night.

Keegan Gates was charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Nasir Davis of Lithonia.

Police say a fight broke out during a party in the 1900 block of Scenic Highway in Snellville on Saturday. During the fight, Gates shot Davis who was also at the party. Davis was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. It's not clear what caused the fight.

Scenic Highway

In addition to felony murder, Gates faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the Snellville Police Department at 770-985-3555, or the GBI regional investigative office in Atlanta at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).