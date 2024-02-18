Man shot to death in large group fight, Snellville police say

A large fight on Scenic Highway led to gunfire late Saturday night. Snellville police say the victim didn't make it.

It happened in the 1900 block at around 10:45 p.m.

Police heard gunshots and found one victim who had been shot in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Despite reporting the incident as an "altercation involving a large group of people," there has been no word of any suspects.

This investigation remains ongoing.

