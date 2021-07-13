Police: Man wanted for public indecency at Decatur Square Plaza

article

Police in Decatur are asking the public to help identify a man suspect of public indecency at Decatur Square Plaza.

Officials say the incident happened at the plaza around 5:10 p.m. on July 6.

The unidentified male suspect is accused of public indecency in the presence of a 14-year-old victim.

Police shared the man's photo on Facebook hoping that someone can recognize him.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call investigators at (678) 553-6628 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477).

