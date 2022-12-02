Metro Atlanta sheepdog recovering after coyote attack

A Decatur sheepdog is recovering after heroically fighting off a group of coyotes.

Casper works on John Wierwiller's farm. Wierwiller said Casper fought off more than half a dozen coyotes to protect his flock. The fight lasted for half an hour, Casper's owner said.

After that, Casper disappeared. Wierwiller said he sent messages on social media asking for people to help find him.

Two days later, Casper returned home.

NONPROFIT ASKS FOR DONATIONS TO HELP DOG PARALYZED AFTER BEING HIT BY TRAIN

"He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look just take care of me,’" Wierwiller said.

Wierwiller said he was in rough shape when saw his familiar face return to the farm.

"It looked like a coyote grabbed his skin and peeled it right off," he said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Casper, a Decatur sheep dog, is recovering from a recent coyote attack. His owner said he heroically protected his flock. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

LifeLine Animal Project stepped in to help. The organization has a mission to end the euthanasia of healthy animals in Atlanta by raising funds for treatments.

The group launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover Casper's $15,000 hospital bill. The campaign raised more than its goal, which will go toward helping save an animal's life in the future.