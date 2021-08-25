City Schools of Decatur considers COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, students

article

The City Schools of Decatur says they are considering requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff members.

Tuesday, school board leaders say they will discuss a possible requirement at its upcoming board meeting in September.

If approved, City Schools of Decatur would be one of the first school systems in Georgia to require vaccinating for COVID-19.

Board leaders say they are open to allowing testing for the virus "on a regular basis" for employees who choose not to be vaccinated.

The board also said it would allow for accommodations for employees who request to be exempt from the policy for disability or religious reasons.

Atlanta Public Schools is also reportedly considering a vaccine mandate for staff and students.

