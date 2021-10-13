Decatur police officers help rescue injured owl

article

The Decatur Police Department is commending several officers who helped rescue an injured owl.

The department shared photos of the little guy on Facebook, saying Officer Blue and other officers stumbled upon him alongside Scott Boulevard over the weekend.

The bird had injured his wing and was in pretty bad shape.

Even with no training on how to handle a situation like this, Blue was able to save the day.

"We aren’t sure ‘who’ was scared of who here but it sure turned out great," the Decatur Police Department wrote.

The owl is currently with a local wildlife rehab group until its wing is better.

